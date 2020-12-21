Kourtney Kardashian Channels Romy and Michele's High School Reunion With a Holiday Twist

'Tis the season to channel the '90s.
On Dec. 20, Kourtney Kardashian teamed up with her high school bestie, Ice Cream Castles clothing designer Veronique Vicari Barnes, for an Instagram photoshoot inspired by the 1997 classic comedy Romy and Michele's High School Reunion. In the series of photos, the POOSH founder wore a matching green paisley set, plus teal tights, while Veronique rocked a purple paisley skirt, pink top and matching pink tights. The BFFs, who posed in front of a Christmas tree for one shot, even threw on some silver tinsel for an extra holiday effect.
Kourtney captioned the pics "A Romy and Michele Christmas," while Veronique wrote in her own Instagram caption, "Christmas Time with Kourtney @kourtneykardash #romyandmichelle."
While Kourtney and Veronique got glammed up for this photoshoot, earlier this month the star shared a much more casual picture of her and Veronique lounging near her Christmas tree while donned in all black.
She captioned the photo "high school bestie," to which the designer responded, "Love you so much."
The comedy that inspired these photos stars Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino as 20-somethings who, upon realizing that they haven't accomplished as much as their classmates leading up to their 10 year reunion, decide to fake an incredible story in order to seem more impressive. Hijinks, and fabulous '90s fashion, ensue.
As for Kourtney, she had a list of accomplishments to be proud of this holiday season!
The reality star, who took a step back from Keeping Up With the Kardashians earlier this year in order to focus on her family and other projects, however, may need to explain this Romy and Michele photoshoot to her sister Khloe.
After seeing a photo of Kourtney sitting on top of a stuffed polar bear, Khloe commented on the Dec. 20 post, "I have questions but you look so beautiful."