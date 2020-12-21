Love Is Blind’s Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton Tease Baby Plans and Life After Reality TV

Watch : Lauren Speed & Cameron Hamilton Talk Life After "Love Is Blind"

Love Is Blind couple Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are continuing to document their love story.

As hard as it is to believe, the Netflix series—in which single people date each other without coming face-to-face until after they get engaged—did indeed premiere this year, and it wasn't long until Lauren and Cameron became a fan-favorite couple. The pair quickly wed, and since production on their Love Is Blind season actually wrapped in the fall of 2018, they've now been married for a little more than two years.

To talk about what they've been up to in those two years—particularly since the series launched in February—Lauren and Cameron stopped by the Monday, Dec. 21 episode of Daily Pop.

"Aw man, life after the show has been beautiful, it's been amazing, it's been full of growth," Lauren told E!'s Justin Sylvester, Morgan Stewart and guest host Kym Whitley. "I mean, we're just really blessed and grateful for everything."