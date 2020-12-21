Dax Shepard Reflects on His 2020 Relapse and What "Saved" His Life

Watch : Dax Shepard Opens Up About His Relapse

As 2020 comes to a close, Dax Shepard is reflecting on his blessings.

In September, the 45-year-old star publicly shared that he had relapsed with pills, the same month that marked his 16th sobriety anniversary. During a new special holiday episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, he acknowledged what a significant role his wife Kristen Bell and podcast co-host Monica Padman had played in his recovery this year.

"I can't imagine having to admit that to other people and feeling as safe as I did that you guys wouldn't hate me," he shared with them. "I hated me at that point and so, to be able to tell you guys and feel unconditionally loved and that I would be accepted was really special."

As the Chips actor said, "It saved my life."