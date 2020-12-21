Ariana GrandeKylie Jenner2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

Chris Evans Is Having the Ultimate Scare Competition With His Brother Scott: Watch

In a recent Instagram Story, Chris Evans added to his scare competition with brother Scott Evans. Keep scrolling to see the long-standing fright battle.

Chris Evans is sending a message: "Don't Start None, Won't Be None."

Over the weekend, the Captain America star shared the latest addition to the scare competition he has going with brother Scott Evans, 37, on his Instagram Story.

In the clip, the 39-year-old actor waited until Scott walked into the kitchen before suddenly shouting his name. "You idiot," he laughed behind the camera as Scott suspended in shock. He later shared the video to his own Instagram account and added, "Oh, it is on."

Of course, as fans may recall, this only adds to the long line of on-screen scares the brothers have shared. The kitchen fright was actually payback for a recent scare on Chris and his dog Dodger.

In an Instagram Story, Scott gave Chris a jump-scare just as he was entering the house with Dodger. In the video, Chris could be heard talking to Dodger, laughing, "You goof, you goof. Okay, get inside, go inside," before being scared out of his mind by a hidden Scott.

"I got him again," he captioned the Story. "And captured a little private conversation with Dodger. ‘You goof.'" Chris shared the video and noted that he's "Living in fear for the holidays…"

Fans are loving the little competition, with one even creating a compilation video of all the scares going on in the Evan's house. One Twitter user wrote, "My favorite thing on Instagram is Chris and Scott scaring each other." Another wrote, "Please.. this is adorable."

Check out all of the hilarious jump scares in the video above!

