Shia LaBeouf Packs on the PDA With Margaret Qualley Amid FKA twigs Lawsuit

Shia LaBeouf was spotted locking lips and cozying up to Margaret Qualley over the weekend.

On Saturday, Dec. 19, photographers captured the duo packing on the PDA as they reunited at the Los Angeles airport. In one set of images, which were first published by The Daily Mail, the 26-year-old actress could be seen lifting up her leg and wrapping it around Shia's as they passionately kissed.

According to the outlet, the two are dating. However, at this time, both Shia and Margaret have yet to publicly comment on the status of their relationship. And while it's unclear when the pair started seeing each other, they were featured in a NSFW music video two months ago.

Back in October, the duo appeared in the "Love Me Like You Hate Me" music video, which was a song released by Margaret's sister, Rainey Qualley, whose stage name is Rainsford.

In the visual project, Margaret and Shia played a couple who go through an intense and emotional relationship. Rainey explained her piercing video on Instagram, writing, "It's filled with love and pain and tenderness and rage and real pieces of my heart."