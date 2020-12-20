Chrissy Teigen, Charlize Theron and More Celebrities Whose Names You've Been Mispronouncing

As Destiny's Child once sang, you better "say my name."

For a handful of celebrities, the chart-topping song couldn't be more true. A-listers like Chrissy Teigen, Gal Gadot, Ralph Fiennes, Ariana Grande (yes, really!) and many others have dealt with people mispronouncing their names.

In 2018, the Cravings cookbook author dropped jaws when she revealed the correct way to say, Teigen—which is supposed to be pronounced like Tie-Ghen, and not Tee-Ghen.

"It's been 25 years. I'm tired of correcting people and I never correct people," she said during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. "You know, on Twitter, I'm very outspoken and I love to correct people on there but as far as like... if someone does something wrong or calls me the wrong name, you can call me anything. I'll respond to it."

Another star whose name people get wrong? Charlize Theron. Despite being a household name, the Hollywood star admitted that her last name is almost always said incorrectly.

"They screw it up," the Bombshell actress told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in 2014. "I almost want to make an audiotape on how to pronounce my name."