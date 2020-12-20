Bachelor Alum Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham Are Expecting Their Second Baby

Bachelor Nation success stories Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham's family is expanding.
The couple, who met on Arie's season of The Bachelor in 2017, revealed their big baby news to the world on Instagram on Dec. 19.
Arie shared a two photo slideshow with himself, his wife and their 18-month-old daughter Alessi. The family held up a sign that read "Big Sister July 2021."
Alessi, who has her own Instagram (run by her parents, of course) shared a photo of herself holding the same sign with the caption, "Ready to be a big sister!"
Lauren's Instagram also delivered the big news, but in a different way. She shared a heartwarming video of the family, which included Alessi in a Big Sister shirt. Lauren held her pregnant stomach in the video.
She penned an emotional caption, writing, "It's hard to know what to say right now. I've been crying on and off for the past 3 months...right now is no different. So so grateful." The reality star also included a rainbow emoji, which quite possibly held a special meaning to the parents: A "rainbow baby" is a term some people use for a child born after a miscarriage or loss of an infant.
The exciting baby news comes just a few months after the couple, who got married in a ceremony in Hawaii in January 2019, shared that Lauren had a miscarriage earlier this year.
"A little over a month ago, we got the most exciting news and we found out that we were pregnant with our second baby," Lauren and Arie wrote underneath a YouTube video titled "Pregnancy + Heartbreak" in May. "We made so many plans. We bought a new house with more space, we planned how we wanted to tell you all and we envisioned our future with Alessi's little brother/sister. We were planning to share our journey through pregnancy with you, but unfortunately we didn't get the happy story we had hoped for."
In July, Lauren shared that she received a thoughtful ring from Arie that meant a lot to her after a difficult few months.
"This eternity band symbolizes that we will always have each other in our darkest times...if you've been here for the last couple of months you'll know that we recently had a period of that," said the reality star. "I think it's safe to say he gets husband of the year."
Now, the couple—and big sister Alessi—have much happiness to look forward to.