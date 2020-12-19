Jim Carrey Steps Down From Joe Biden Role on SNL

Jim Carrey's term as President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live has come to an end.

On Saturday, Dec. 19, more than a month after the U.S. election, the 58-year-old actor bid farewell on Twitter to the guest role he had been playing since October.

"Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy's highest call of duty," Carrey wrote. "I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that s--t. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!"

A source told E! News that Carrey was only scheduled to play Biden through the election. CNN reported that Carrey made the decision to end his role, citing its own source. The insider told the outlet that the actor would have found it difficult to travel back and forth for the show in the long term because he lives in Los Angeles and SNL films in New York.