Chrishell Stause Slams "Ridiculous Conspiracy Theories" Surrounding Romance With Keo Motsepe

Chrishell Stause is fed up with some of the chatter she's been hearing amid her budding romance with Keo Motsepe.
The Selling Sunset star took to Instagram on Friday, Dec. 18 to share a photo of herself cuddled up with the Dancing With the Stars pro during their recent getaway to Cancun, Mexico. She also added a message that called out anyone who has questioned their relationship.
"If you love love, feel free to leave your beautiful positivity below," she wrote. "If you are insane & tied up in ridiculous conspiracy theories that were never, and have never had any truth to them, by all means let your crazy flag fly! Ha! Entertaining either way."
Chrishell did not specify as to the nature of the claims that have been bothering her. But commenters speculated that she is referring to any suggestions that the 39-year-old real estate agent has been quietly dating her DWTS season 29 partner Gleb Savchenko.
Indeed, when one fan asked what the theories are, another user replied, "that keo and chrishell aren't really together and shes secretly with gleb but gleb has a new gf."
Chrishell and Gleb, who is divorcing Elena Samodanova after 14 years of marriage, were the subject of romance rumors in November. But in a surprise twist, Gleb and new girlfriend Cassie Scerbo joined Chrishell and Keo on the aforementioned Cancun vacation this month.
On Nov. 24, Chrishell told E!'s Daily Pop that she and Gleb were "just friends," and that the speculation encouraged her to keep her distance from him during the DWTS finale.
"I was like, 'Stay away from me!'" she said with a laugh. "Social distance! Blame it on COVID."