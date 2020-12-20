Even in 2020, Style Did Not End: Relive All the Fashion Moments

Watch : 2020 Oscars Fashion Round-Up

While 2020 was a painful year most of us would like to forget, we always want to remember these clothes.

When the coronavirus pandemic struck the United States, it swiftly posed severe challenges and robbed us of many things we had taken for granted—hugging your grandparent, taking a trip, dinner with friends, walking the aisles of a grocery store without having to wear a face mask. Doing practically anything without having to wear a mask. While covering our mouth and nose became the norm this year, the will to get dressed up every day waned as more and more people's work situations changed or vanished completely. With each passing day, the routine of putting on clothes became more of a spandex-riddled struggle. Special occasions and their fancy outfits? Farewell.

Outside the comfort of our couches, fashion lovers said goodbye to their favorite events as red carpet premieres came to a halt and the annual Met Gala was inevitably canceled. But, with time, a new normal (yes, a phrase we also want to forget) was found and Hollywood adapted, spurring unprecedented virtual award shows and face mask-mandatory fashion shows. In the enduring words of Tim Gunn, the industry made it work—and style did not end.