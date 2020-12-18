Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley Prove They're Still Going Strong Amid His Divorce

Watch : Larsa Pippen & Malik Beasly Get Flirty on Instagram Amid His Divorce

The weather may be getting colder, but things are heating up with Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the former Real Housewives of Miami star and the NBA player are looking very couple-y during a night out in Minnesota, where Malik plays for the Timberwolves. Larsa and Malik looked cozy walking down the street as they snuggled up together in the chilly Midwest weather.

Larsa, 46, and the 24-year-old athlete were first spotted together in November, when cameras captured the couple holding hands in a Miami mall. The relationship raised eyebrows as Malik is legally married to Montana Yao, who he shares a child with. However, no one seemed more shocked than Montana herself.

"Ive always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down," Montana wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday, Dec. 1. "The truth always comes out one way or another."

Montana has since filed for divorce from Malik.