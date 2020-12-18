Vanessa BryantMeghan MarkleKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley Prove They're Still Going Strong Amid His Divorce

Larsa Pippen and her NBA player boyfriend Malik Beasley were seen getting cozy in Minnesota, weeks after his wife Montana Yao filed for divorce.

By Kaitlin Reilly 18 Dec, 2020
CelebritiesLarsa Pippen
Larsa Pippen & Malik Beasly Get Flirty on Instagram Amid His Divorce

The weather may be getting colder, but things are heating up with Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the former Real Housewives of Miami star and the NBA player are looking very couple-y during a night out in Minnesota, where Malik plays for the Timberwolves. Larsa and Malik looked cozy walking down the street as they snuggled up together in the chilly Midwest weather. 

Larsa, 46, and the 24-year-old athlete were first spotted together in November, when cameras captured the couple holding hands in a Miami mall. The relationship raised eyebrows as Malik is legally married to Montana Yao, who he shares a child with. However, no one seemed more shocked than Montana herself. 

"Ive always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down," Montana wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday, Dec. 1. "The truth always comes out one way or another."

Montana has since filed for divorce from Malik. 

photos
Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Celebrate Larsa Pippen's Birthday

As for Larsa—who filed for divorce from Scottie Pippen in 2018—a source claimed she is excited to see where her relationship with Malik could go. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Michael Reaves/Getty Images

"She thought Malik was in the process of ending his marriage and she wasn't doing anything wrong by hanging out with him," an insider told E! following the news of Malik's divorce. "Larsa and Malik are still in touch and are planning to see each other again when the news blows over." 

 

The Minnesota hang out isn't the only time Larsa and Malik have seemed very into each other in recent weeks. They got flirty on social media on Dec. 12, when Larsa posted a photo to Instagram along with the caption "What makes you the happiest?," to which Malik simply responded, "U."

