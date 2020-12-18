Gillian Anderson and The Crown Creator Peter Morgan Break Up

Watch : Gillian Anderson Is Confidently Done Playing Dana Scully

It's over between Gillian Anderson and partner and The Crown creator Peter Morgan.

The 52-year-old actress, who recently played Margaret Thatcher on the hit Netflix series, and the 57-year-old British screenwriter have split, E! News confirmed on Friday, Dec. 18. The two had been together for more than four years. Anderson and Morgan have not commented on the breakup.

The U.S.-born actress, who was raised partially in the United Kingdom and moved back there almost 20 years ago, shares no children with the screenwriter. Both she and Morgan have kids from previous relationships.

Anderson shares two sons, ages 12 and 14, with ex-boyfriend and businessman Mark Griffiths. She also has a 26-year-old daughter from her first marriage of three years to Clyde Klotz, who worked as an assistant art director on The X-Files, the '90s series that made the actress famous.

Anderson, who played Agent Dana Scully on the hit show, was also previously married to documentary filmmaker Julian Ozanne. They split in 2006 after two years.