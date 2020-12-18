Bachelorette’s Zac Clark Reunites With Bank Teller Who Helped Save His Life

Zac Clark reunited with the woman who he credits with saving his life.
The Bachelorette contestant, who is one of the final men competing for Tayshia Adams' heart on the reality show, shared the heartfelt story in a recent Instagram post.
"On August 28, 2011, I walked into the @pncbank bank in Camden, New Jersey and I met my Angel, Rhonda Jackson," Zac wrote alongside a photo of the bank teller who was holding a large bouquet of flowers. "Rhonda didn't know me, didn't care what I looked like and didn't judge me. She just knew that I needed help as I tried to cash a forged check so I could get some quick money and keep getting high," Zac wrote. "Rather than call the cops, Rhonda called my dad (whose name was on the check as the account owner). 3 days prior, I had stolen a handful of checks from my father's desk and left without a word to anyone. For days, my family looked for me but no luck."
He added, "Rhonda's call not only told my father that I was still alive but where I could be found. He rushed down to the bank just in time before I disappeared back to the streets. Two days later I was in treatment getting help and the rest is history."
Over nine years after that life changing moment, Zac decided to find Rhonda to thank her.
The 36 year old went on to write, "I met my hero, I met the woman who saved my life. I got to talk to Rhonda about her children, her faith and her passion for making beautiful prom dresses (you better show her some love @house_of_divine_style .) She remembered the day vividly and we hugged like we had known each other forever. In a world that is filled seemingly with so much apathy, Rhonda Jackson taught me a valuable life lesson. Always treat people with love, always believe and always do the right thing. You never know whose life you might be saving. Thank you, Rhonda for saving my life. There are no coincidences."
Zac's battle with substance abuse started after college, when he was recovering from a brain tumor, he shared on The Bachelorette this season. He started using pain medication and relying heavily on alcohol, which led him down the path of addiction. Now, he works as an addiction counselor, and co-founded the organization Release Recovery in 2017.
Zac clearly credits his bright future ahead—which may or may not include Tayshia—to Rhonda's kindness.