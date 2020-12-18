Bachelorette’s Zac Clark Reunites With Bank Teller Who Helped Save His Life

Watch : Tayshia Adams' "Bachelorette" Final Four Drama

Zac Clark reunited with the woman who he credits with saving his life.

The Bachelorette contestant, who is one of the final men competing for Tayshia Adams' heart on the reality show, shared the heartfelt story in a recent Instagram post.

"On August 28, 2011, I walked into the @pncbank bank in Camden, New Jersey and I met my Angel, Rhonda Jackson," Zac wrote alongside a photo of the bank teller who was holding a large bouquet of flowers. "Rhonda didn't know me, didn't care what I looked like and didn't judge me. She just knew that I needed help as I tried to cash a forged check so I could get some quick money and keep getting high," Zac wrote. "Rather than call the cops, Rhonda called my dad (whose name was on the check as the account owner). 3 days prior, I had stolen a handful of checks from my father's desk and left without a word to anyone. For days, my family looked for me but no luck."