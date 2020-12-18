Below Deck's Captain Lee Steps in to Fix a Disastrous Slide Snafu in Dramatic Preview

Slide drama on the high seas.
E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at Monday, Dec. 21's brand new episode of Below Deck. The preview shows the crew attempting to set up a giant inflatable slide for My Seanna's current group of guests to enjoy, but bosun Eddie Lucas is having more than a little bit of trouble.
"I'm sensing stress levels increasing," new deckhand Rob cracks as Eddie struggles with tangled ropes and misplaced parts.
Captain Lee Rosbach checks in via Walkie Talkie, asking the stressed out bosun, "How we coming with the slide?"
"We've had better days," Eddie replies.
"Everything's wrong," Captain Lee says in his confessional. "The epitome of a s--t sandwich."
After Captain Lee informs Eddie he's started setting up the slide virtually backwards, Eddie jumps off the ship onto the inflatables floating in the water.
At this point, even the guests have noticed Eddie's struggles as one points out, "Oh guys, you gotta see this. It's hilarious looking."
"God, how do you guys f--k this up like this?!" a frustrated Captain Lee asks his crew.
"I feel sorry for him," another guest cracks regarding Eddie, who almost falls into the ocean.
Captain Lee finally can't take it anymore and decides to step in. "I need to get this line here," he says before climbing over the guard rails to fix the tangled mess himself. "I got this. Jesus Christ."
"Cap, no, no, no! Captain!" the crew yells. "Let someone else do that."
Check out the dramatic preview in the clip above. Below Deck airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
