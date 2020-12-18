Highest-Paid YouTube Stars of 2020 Revealed: Where Jeffree Star, David Dobrik and More Rank

Watch : Tyler Oakley Is Taking a Break From YouTube After 13 Years

While much of the world slowed down in 2020, the YouTube world continued to rake it in.

Over the years, the website has transformed from a niche place to upload random footage to a platform spawning multimillionaires. Fifteen years after the first-ever video was uploaded on the website, Forbes has unveiled its list of the highest-paid YouTube stars of 2020—and let's just say these earnings are far from chump change.

While combined earnings for the year's highest-paid celebrities was down by $200 million as compared to 2019 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's highest-paid YouTuber, 9-year-old Ryan Kaji, actually earned $3.5 million more than last year with a total of $29.5 million.

The list also featured some new names, including Mr. Beast, who joined the ranking in—drum roll please—the second spot with $24 million. While Jeffree Star still made the top ten this year, he dropped from fifth place in 2019 with $17 million to 10th in 2020 with $15 million. Still, in a year like 2020—or ever—there are certainly worse things.

Of course, as is the case with Star and other notable YouTube personalities, they also earn money outside of their channels from product lines and other projects spurred by their Internet fame.