Gossip Girl's Jessica Szohr Reveals Sex of Her First Baby

Good morning, Upper East Siders! Jessica Szohr has some exciting baby news to share.
In recent Instagram posts, the Gossip Girl alum—who's expecting her first child with hockey pro Brad Richardson—revealed that she's having a....baby girl! Alongside a photo of herself cradling her baby bump, the 35-year-old actress wrote, "We can't wait to meet you, baby girl!" In another recent post, Szohr could be seen having a dance party. "Dance sesh with my favorite girl," she captioned the video, adding "#babymamadance."
On Thursday, Dec. 17, the mommy-to-be took to her Instagram Story to share that she's "nervous" to breastfeed. In fact, she's taking a breastfeeding class to help her prepare. "I'm just nervous, I'm nervous to breastfeed," she told her followers. "Is that wrong?"
Szohr, who played Vanessa Abrams on the hit CW series, first announced her pregnancy in September. Alongside a photo of Richardson leaning in to kiss her baby bump, Szohr wrote, "Full of joy!" As fans may recall, the couple went public with their relationship in 2019.
In early 2020, Szohr took to Instagram to pay tribute to her boyfriend in a sweet message. "I am thankful for you today and everyday!" she began. "I know I tell you that from time to time and it doesn't mean I have to post it & share it... but today I wanted anyone who follows me or is interested in my life to know that this man is a special human with a huge heart:) & I am lucky to have crossed paths with him!"
On Dec. 13, Szohr shared a cute PDA photo with her leading man, writing, "The ultimate gift: Love :) You make our world brighter than I could have ever imagined! Thank you, baby."
