NBA Player Damian Lillard's Nursery for His Twins Is Better Than a Slam Dunk

Damian Lillard's twins are about to score with their new nursery.

As the Portland Trail Blazers player prepares to welcome two babies with his fiancée Kay'La Hanson in the coming weeks, there's one big thing to do. If you didn't already guess, it's time to get the babies' room ready.

With help from Pottery Barn Kids, the couple was able to create a peaceful room that will soon be filled with memories. And in a special surprise, E! News was able to get an early sneak peek of the special room before the twins arrive.

From stars and clouds hanging above the cribs to an extra wide dresser that will make any organizer envious, this couple thought of everything as they prepare to expand their family.

"I'm a DADDY DADDY now," Damian, 30, wrote on Instagram back in August when confirming his fiancée was expecting twins. "Happy for another boy but this girl gone hit different."