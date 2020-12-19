Relive Three Decades of Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Cards

Watch : Necessary Realness: Kardashian Holiday Kards

The holidays are a big deal for the Kardashian-Jenner family.

For starters, there's the annual Christmas Eve party—formerly known as "Krismas" before Kris Jenner relinquished her hosting duties and passed the torch to her daughters, beginning with Kim Kardashian in 2018—which always brings the biggest stars together for an over-the-top celebration. Last year, there was even a real-life Elf on the Shelf!

The lavish decor isn't reserved for the yearly bash, either. At the beginning of December, everyone from Kourtney Kardashian to Kylie Jenner always transforms their home into a literal winter wonderland. To understand how just seriously they take their decorating, look no further than the season 14 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in which Kim refused to divulge the details of her decor plans.

As the KKW Beauty mogul put it, "I have warned everyone that I will come for them if they even dare try to copy anything that I'm doing this holiday season."