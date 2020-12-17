Tina Fey Reveals She Saved a Man's Life After Kayak Accident During Pandemic Getaway

Tina Fey is a good person to have around if you ever decide to explore the Hudson River.

The 50-year-old 30 Rock star appeared on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, Dec. 16, where she told host Jimmy Fallon that she recently helped to save the life of a stranger who had been kayaking in the Hudson and ended up floating in the water following some kind of mishap. Scroll down to see the clip.

The incident occurred a couple of months into the coronavirus pandemic, when Tina and her family had rented a house just outside of New York City. On the first morning that they were there, Tina went outside and heard what appeared to be the faint sound of a person calling for help.

The Baby Mama star said she couldn't tell if the noise was just a bird, but she ultimately called the police. An officer loudly shouted in the direction of the sound and then left to investigate the surrounding area.

"The cops take off, and then we found out a couple of hours later that it was a guy who flipped a kayak in the Hudson and was floating, no oar," Tina revealed. "They found him a mile north in the river."