Bad Bunny Lands Major Movie Role Opposite Brad Pitt in Bullet Train

Bad Bunny has punched his ticket and is heading to the big screen.

E! News has learned that the music star, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, is set to join the cast of the upcoming action film Bullet Train that counts Brad Pitt as the lead.

Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Masi Oka, Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson and Andrew Koji round out the ensemble cast for the movie that does not yet have a release date.

Plot details are scarce, but the Sony Pictures film is based on author Kotaro Isaka's best-selling Japanese novel Maria Beetle.

The director is David Leitch, who helmed the box-office hits Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw. Antoine Fuqua, who directed the Oscar-winning Training Day, is on board as a producer.

Deadline was first to report the Bad Bunny casting news.

The 26-year-old Grammy nominee is not yet known as a thespian, but that appears likely to change. He is poised to make his acting debut in the drama film American Sole that stars Pete Davidson, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Camila Mendes and Offset. Kevin Hart is a producer on this project.