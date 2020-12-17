Khloe Kardashian Points Out "Disrespectful" Mistake on Throwback Family Christmas Card

Watch : Necessary Realness: Kardashian Holiday Kards

Christmas cards are fun and festive, but sooner or later they come back to haunt you in one way or another.

Take a Kardashian family Christmas card from the early '90s, for example. Khloe Kardashian just discovered that her name was spelled wrong. In fact, it was written "Khole," according to a photo of the greeting. She captioned the pic, "Wait!! @90sanxiety just pointed out the typo in my name!!! So rude! The disrespect of it all lol."

In the years since that error was made, Kris Jenner has more than made up for her mistake. For the past two decades, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch organized the most over-the-top photoshoots for the holiday greeting, resulting in some pretty iconic moments.

But the tradition came to an unfortunate conclusion a few years back, proving that the old saying, "All good things must come to an end," is true.

For their last hurrah in 2017, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars went out with a bang by delivering not one, not two, but 25 Christmas cards, which can be revisited here.