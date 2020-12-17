The Masked Singer Reveals the Season 4 Winner

Another season of The Masked Singer in the books, and it went out with a bang.

Tonight's finale gave the three finalists a couple of chances to sing one last time before finally revealing some of the biggest stars that have been unmasked in a while.

First, the Crocodile landed in third place and revealed that our suspicions were correct and he was, in fact, Backstreet Boy Nick Carter. The judges were either right on top of it or right around it with guesses of Nick Lachey, Jordan Knight and fellow Backstreet Boy Howie Dorough. Jenny McCarthy was the only one who guessed it correctly.

Second place went to the Mushroom, who has eluded us all season. The panel's guesses were a bit all over the place with singers, and they really leaned into the clue that the Mushroom has a daughter. Neo and Pharrell both got guessed before Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke landed on singer Aloe Blacc, which was the correct answer.