Watch Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Recreate Iconic Black '90s Movies in "Body Language” Video

Big Sean is pulling out his acting skills in his latest music video.

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, the "Blessings" rapper dropped the visuals for his latest single "Body Language" featuring his longtime girlfriend singer Jhené Aiko, 32, and Ty Dolla $ign, 38, off his fifth studio album, Detroit 2.

Throughout the video Sean reimagines himself in scenes from classic ‘90s Black films. The video begins with the 1997 film Love Jones with the 32-year-old rapper portraying Darius Lovehall—originally played by Larenz Tate.

"Don't just take your clothes off, take the problems off / Take the armor off, take all the drama off," he rapped into a microphone at what is meant to be an open mic night. "Let go of your responsibilities you been holding down / Know it's a lot on your mind, but I need your focus now."

The poetry night and "morning-after" breakfast scenes cut to Sean dressed as a mailman driving a mail truck, an homage to the 1993 film Poetic Justice where the late hip-hop legend Tupac played the role of the super smooth, Lucky.