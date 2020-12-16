The Crown's Emma Corrin Speaks Out on Proposed Fiction Disclaimer

Watch : "The Crown": Emma Corrin & Josh O'Connor Talk Role Challenges

Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana on season four of Netflix's The Crown, thinks that streaming service should not have to add a fiction disclaimer. The reason? The audience already knows it's not a perfectly accurate portrait of the royal family.

Corrin told Variety that while she understands that the request "comes from a place of sensitivity and protectiveness of the royal family and Diana," she doesn't believe it's necessary to add to the show.

"It is very clearly a dramatized version of events," Corrin explained. "This is fictitious in the same way people don't mistake Succession for what actually happened with the Murdochs."

The argument for a disclaimer came from several prominent figures. Oliver Dowden, the United Kingdom's secretary of state for culture, called The Crown a "beautifully produced work of fiction," but believed the streaming service should make it clear that it's only inspired by real world events. He told The Mail on Sunday, "Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact."