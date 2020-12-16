Below Deck's Izzy Wouters Comes Out as Lesbian

Watch : Andy Cohen & More React to Historic LGBTQ Supreme Court Ruling

Isabelle "Izzy" Wouters has a message for any potential male suitors out there: she's just not that into you.

The Below Deck star officially came out as lesbian in a cheeky Instagram post on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

"The face of the straight men who slide into my dm's when I say - HELLO MY NAME IS IZZY AND I AM OUT AND PROUD," Wouters shared along with two images of herself making funny faces on the hit Bravo series. She added the hashtags, "#LankyLezzy #PussyPlease #OutAndProud."

The Below Deck stewardess and deckhand also reposted fans' congratulatory messages in her stories in celebration of the announcement.

"Thank you so much for your support everyone," Wouters shared.

She also joked, "Disclaimer: will still accept money from aplatonic sugar daddy or mummy. I don't discriminate when money is involved."

Wouters has been a season eight fan favorite as she recently moved from interior to deckhand on Below Deck.