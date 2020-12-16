George Clooney Weighs In on Alleged Tom Cruise Tirade Recording

Mere hours after Tom Cruise's alleged bombshell audio emerged, fellow Hollywood heavyweight George Clooney has revealed what he thinks about the entire ordeal.

On Tuesday, Dec. 15, The Sun leaked an audio recording purportedly of Cruise screaming at members of the Mission: Impossible 7 crew. E! News has not verified the authenticity of the recording but two sources have confirmed its authenticity to the New York Times. In the recording, fans can hear what sounds like Cruise on an expletive-laced tirade, reprimanding unidentified people in part for "standing around a f--king computer" seemingly in violation of social distancing protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic. It is unclear when and where the audio was recorded. When contacted by NBC News, a spokesperson for Paramount Pictures declined to comment. E! News has also reached out to Cruise's rep for comment and has not heard back.

During a remote interview with Howard Stern on Dec. 16, Clooney shared what he thought of the headline-making audio.

"He didn't overreact because it is a problem," he told Stern. "I have a friend who's an AD on another TV show who just had the almost exact same thing happen with not quite as far out a response."