Meet the Queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. Season 2

Watch : Carson Kressley Talks "RuPaul's Drag Race" & Emmy Noms

January is gearing up to be one hell of an entertaining month.

Earlier this week, VH1 shared a new trailer (and unexpected twist) for season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race, which is set to premiere on New Year's Day. And now, World of Wonder has confirmed that season two of the franchise's U.K. spinoff will return on Jan. 14.

Set across 10 weeks, the sophomore run will find 12 queens sashaying down the runway and lip-synching for their lives as they do everything possible to impress RuPaul, who will oversee the competition just like last time. The judges include Michelle Visage plus rotating panelists Graham Norton and Alan Carr as well as unannounced celebrity guests.

So who, exactly, are the new batch of competitors? Hailing from all over the U.K., the cast includes a former X-Factor contestant, comedy queens, camp queens, singers, dancers, a mental health nurse and someone with a degree in journalism. Earlier this year, RuPaul confirmed that the British spinoff was green-lit for a third season, meaning season one's winner, The Vivenne, will soon enough be joined by winners who have the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent required for the gig.