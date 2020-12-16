Meet the Queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. Season 2

January is gearing up to be one hell of an entertaining month.
Earlier this week, VH1 shared a new trailer (and unexpected twist) for season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race, which is set to premiere on New Year's Day. And now, World of Wonder has confirmed that season two of the franchise's U.K. spinoff will return on Jan. 14.
Set across 10 weeks, the sophomore run will find 12 queens sashaying down the runway and lip-synching for their lives as they do everything possible to impress RuPaul, who will oversee the competition just like last time. The judges include Michelle Visage plus rotating panelists Graham Norton and Alan Carr as well as unannounced celebrity guests.
So who, exactly, are the new batch of competitors? Hailing from all over the U.K., the cast includes a former X-Factor contestant, comedy queens, camp queens, singers, dancers, a mental health nurse and someone with a degree in journalism. Earlier this year, RuPaul confirmed that the British spinoff was green-lit for a third season, meaning season one's winner, The Vivenne, will soon enough be joined by winners who have the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent required for the gig.
"Early in 2021, season 2 will arrive with all the hope, joy, laughter and glitter you've come to expect from our brilliant queens," RuPaul said in a statement in November. "We're also currently casting season 3 with the best and the brightest Great Britain has to offer. We feel honoured that you've embraced our little show, and our only wish is that we can offer a smile at a time when we can all use it the most."
Scroll down to see all the queens from RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. season 2 and learn more from their very British cast bios.
Season two of RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. will premiere on Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. PT and 2 p.m. ET on Wow Presents Plus.