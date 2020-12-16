Why Rachel Lindsay Is Comparing The Bachelorette's Ben Smith to Her Ex Peter Kraus

Could Ben Smith be the next Bachelor?

After Tayshia Adams sent the fan favorite home during the Dec. 15th episode of The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin shared what they really think of the eliminated suitor.

"Out of the four remaining guys, he's obviously been the one that has always kind of been off in timing and emotions and, like, being able to verbalize," Becca said during the Dec. 16th episode of their podcast Bachelor Happy Hour. "But like, if it's hard for me as a viewer, I can only imagine how hard it would have been [for] Tayshia. It would've been like pulling teeth trying to get any sort of emotion or feeling or anything out of him. And I get it, rightfully so, after watching all of this, like, I understand why he was the one to not get the rose that night."

In fact, Rachel said Ben reminded her of someone from her past. "He does just enough to stay by," she said. "He reminds me of Peter Kraus….He reminds me of him in the way that, like, he gives you just enough. But if you really break down what he's saying, it doesn't match up. So, it's like, 'I don't believe you. Like, I'm into you. I like you. I feel it, but there's something that I can't explain that's not adding up here.'"