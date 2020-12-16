Practical Gifts to Make Working From Home Easier

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
With so many working from home as of 2020, the holiday season is a great time to gift someone an upgrade to their at-home workspace. From cozy blankets to ergonomic seat cushions, there are so many practical gift options out there that they'll get use out of for years to come.
So below, the best practical gifts to make their new WFH lifestyle easier from Amazon, Urban Outfitters and more.
Roebling Glasses
Glasses with blue light filters have been trending, and these offer an especially stylish take. You can order them with your prescription, or opt for non-prescription lenses if you wear contacts or have 20/20 vision. They're said to offer your eyes respite from the blue light emitted from the screens you're staring at all day. Research on the effectiveness of blue light glasses is in its early stages, but you can try out a pair yourself to see if you find any relief.
ComfiLife Premium Comfort Seat Cushion
The health of your back is important to keep in mind while working from home. This seat cushion promises back pain and sciatica relief by reducing pressure on the tailbone with its U-shaped cut out. Plus, it's said to promote a healthy posture.
Rain Design Stand Notebook Stand
Don't disregard ergonomics just because you're working from home. This laptop stand lifts your screen to eye level so that you're not hunching over at your desk.
Gold Adjustable Task Desk Lamp With Marble Base
This desk lamp has a midcentury modern flair with its marble base and brass pedestal.
Vitruvi Essential Oil Diffuser
The perfect accessory for your desk is an essential oil diffuser that fills your space with calming scents. Vitruvi's have a beautiful ceramic top and double as a décor accent.
Rifle Paper Co. Floral 2021 Appointment Calendar
This appointment calendar will look beautiful on their desk while keeping their schedule straight.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Disney Crown Blanket
There's nothing softer than the Barefoot Dreams blankets, and the Disney theme of this one is extra happy.