Nostalgic and Feminine Cottagecore Holiday Gifts

Shop gifts in the Cottagecore aesthetic from LoveShackFancy, Christy Dawn and more.

By Carolin Lehmann 15 Dec, 2020 10:24 PMTags
E-comm: Cottagecore Holiday Gift Guide

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With so much time spent at home in 2020, Cottagecore has arisen as a trend of the times. This romanticization of the simple life at home, full of floral dresses, gardening and DIYs has totally inspired our shopping carts.

Below, the perfect Cottagecore additions to your home and wardrobe from LoveShackFancy, Christy Dawn and more. They make excellent holiday gifts for friends and family who are fans of all things feminine.

Luppa Dress

This bestselling dress may be a splurge, but we're obsessed. It has a ditsy floral print and is made of 100% cotton.

$395
LoveShackFancy

The Sustainable Mask

A mask, but make it Cottagecore. We love the floral print of this cotton face mask.

$28
Christy Dawn

Bella Rosa Rosebud Braided Freshwater Pearl Bracelet

This über-feminine bracelet actually has a real rose on it. It's preserved, and surrounded by beautiful freshwater pearls. 

$297
I'MMANY

The Little Book of Cottagecore by Emily Kent

A book detailing all that is Cottagecore? Yes, please. Within, information on baking, cross stitching, gardening, beekeeping, or making candles and soaps, plus much more.

$18
Walmart

The Brooklyn Dress

This crimson dress is perfection, with its daisy print and ruched bodice.

$328
Christy Dawn

Specimen Reference Flag Tapestry

This small, cotton tapestry is both decorative and informational.

$19
Urban Outfitters

Jourdan Dress

This floral print babydoll dress is super comfy and has a cool high neckline.

$218
Reformation

DIY Candle Kit

Make two soy wax candles with this kit. It includes herbs, crystals, soy wax, fragrance oil, wicks, a stick, tin candle holders with lids and info cards.

$25
Urban Outfitters

Cottagecore Mushroom House Illustration Apron

This mushroom apron is straight out of a fairytale. 

$20
Redbubble

Taylor Swift Evermore

Taylor Swift's past two albums, "Folklore" and "Evermore", are Cottagecore perfection, with their folksy sound and visuals. Listen for free with an Amazon Music or Apple Music trial.

Listen @
Amazon Music
Listen @
Apple Music

Up next, update your wardrobe, home and more with Pantone's new Color of the Year 2021.

