Highest-Paid Celebrities of 2020 Revealed: Where Kylie Jenner, Taylor Swift and More Rank

According to Forbes, the world's top-earning stars made a combined $6.1 billion in 2020. Kylie Jenner and Kanye West came out on top—and their paydays will shock you.

By McKenna Aiello 15 Dec, 2020 3:05 AM
Watch: Kylie Jenner Slams "Forbes" for Stripping Her Billionaire Status

It's Kylie Jenner's world and we're all just living in it. 

Forbes just crowned the E! star and cosmetics mogul the highest-paid celebrity of 2020. Despite Kylie's contentious history with the publication, the financial experts at Forbes calculated she took home $590 million this year after selling a majority stake in her beauty brand to Coty Inc. 

Coincidentally, the 23-year-old's brother-in-law, Kanye West, came in at No. 2 by making $170 million. The rapper and aspiring politician has his partnership with Adidas to thank for his hefty payday. 

A-list athletes like Roger FedererCristiano RonaldoLionel MessiNeymar and LeBron James helped round out the top 10, in addition to Tyler Perry, Howard Stern and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

According to Forbes, the world's top-earning stars made a combined $6.1 billion in 2020. That's $200 million less than last year because of the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the entertainment industry.

Highest-Paid Actresses of 2020

Count down from No. 25 by scrolling through our gallery below—here's to better budgeting in 2021!

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
25. Taylor Swift

$63.5 million

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
24. Kevin Durant

$63.9 million

Flynet - Splash News
23. Ed Sheeran

$64 million

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
22. Dr. Phil McGraw

$65.5 million

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
21. The Chainsmokers

$68 million

Trae Patton/NBC
20. The Jonas Brothers

$68.5 million

Patrick Wymore / FOX
19. Gordon Ramsay

$70 million

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
18. Ryan Reynolds

$71.5 million

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Image
17. Ariana Grande

$72 million

AP Photo/David Zalubowski
16. Stephen Curry

$74.5 million

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
15. James Patterson

$80 million

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
14. Elton John

$81 million

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO
13. Bill Simmons

$82.5 million

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
12. Ellen DeGeneres

$84 million

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
11. Rush Limbaugh

$85 million

NBC
10. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

$87.5 million

Chris Haston/NBC
9. LeBron James

$88.2 million

Kristin Callahan/REX/Shutterstock
8. Howard Stern

$90 million

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
7. Neymar

$95.5 million

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
6. Tyler Perry

$97 million

REX/Shutterstock
5. Lionel Messi

$104 million

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
4. Cristiano Ronaldo

$105 million

Lindsey Parnaby/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
3. Roger Federer

$106.3 million

Rick Kern/Getty Images for Samsung
2. Kanye West

$170 million

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
1. Kylie Jenner

$590 million

