Watch a Never-Before-Seen Clip From The Office

Bears, Beets, Battlestar Galactica...Brand-new footage of The Office?

It doesn't exactly roll off the tongue, but that's what E! is bringing all you Dunder Mifflin fanatics. Below is a never-before-seen clip from the NBC sitcom featuring none other than Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell.

He's joined by the infamous Ryan Howard (B.J. Novak) at what appears to be the former temp's business school, and as usual, he's sharing his very unique point of view. The topic, courtesy of a curious student, is "the public relations challenges facing an industry that pollutes the environment while destroying trees."

"Well, for one, our company is a very green company," Michael responds. "We use all recyclable toilet paper, which, if you've ever met some of our employees, is a huge, huge savings. This woman naved Phylis and Kevin in particular, Kevin uses our recyclable toilet paper all too often."