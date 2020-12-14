Why Kristin Cavallari and Southern Charm's Austen Kroll Are Raising Eyebrows in Nashville

Kristin Cavallari can't resist some Southern Charm.
In recent weeks, pop culture fans have noticed the Very Cavallari star developing a friendship with Austen Kroll. In fact, the Bravolebrity raised some eyebrows after he commented on Kristin's recent bikini shot by the pool. "See you next week!" he wrote. "Keep breaking the Internet in the meantime."
Fast-forward to Sunday, Dec. 13 when Austen joined co-star Craig Conover, Kristin and other friends for a fun weekend. As seen on celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson's Instagram, the group enjoyed dinner in Nashville.
They would later appear on an Instagram Live where they danced to Taylor Swift's "Mean." And yes, we totally caught some chemistry between Austen and Kristin.
So what's really going on between these two? Both stars aren't confirming—or denying—any romance. But just last month, Austen shed some light on the unexpected friendship.
"She came to town with her friend Justin and the four of us had dinner," Austin told Us. "We've all been in contact ever since. We're in this, like, big old group chat, and the group chat is active. We had a blast with them."
As for what Austen's ex Madison LeCroy thinks of all the speculation, she assumes it's anything serious. After Austen commented on Kristin's bikini shot, the hairdresser assured fans that nothing is going on.
"Yeah, trust me," she wrote. "If he was with her, he wouldn't be sending me songs at midnight. Bless."
She later told Entertainment Tonight, "I think he's trying to get under my skin, which is fine. And, like, honestly? If he can pull her, go for it. Knock yourself out. I'd be shocked." Burn!
Ultimately, Kristin has recently been linked to comedian Jeff Dye. In fact, the twosome was spotted showing PDA during a trip to Cabo San Lucas earlier this month.
"She's single, having fun and enjoying herself," a source previously told E! News. "She's single and can kiss whoever she wants."