Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord Is Revealed to Be Bisexual

The LGBTQ+ community just gained a new superhero.

Marvel revealed this week that character Peter Quill, known as Star-Lord, is bisexual. A new comic book released on Dec. 9, Guardians of the Galaxy No. 9, includes the story "I Shall Make You a Star-Lord," which describes Star-Lord's background and sexual orientation, according to Screen Rant.

In the story, Peter Quill (who is portrayed by Chris Pratt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) was invited by two blue humanoids named Aradia and Mors to experience their "togetherness" on the planet Morinus, Hypebeast reports.

However, he initially rejected their advances and told them he had to get back home to his partner Gamora, who is played by Zoe Saldana on screen.

Twelve years later, he apparently had a change of heart. During one scene in the House of Death and Rebirth, Peter took a bath in a special temple alongside Aradia and Mors. The three closed in for a hug after Peter told them, "You're my home." Mors replied, "The you-that-was is over."