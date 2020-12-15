Why So Many Celebs Are Spilling Secrets on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk

Jordyn Woods

Anyone not yet acquainted with Red Table Talk, pulled up a front row seat when Jada and co. announced that they'd invited Jordyn Woods to untangle the scandal with Tristan Thompson that had landed her in hot water with the entire Kardashian crew.



For Jordyn, a longtime Smith family friend, the show was a safe space for her to explain how she went from Kylie Jenner's BFF to persona non grata in the blink of one ill-advised night with the basketball pro. And so in the March 2019 episode, she gave her version of events, explaining how she'd run into Khloe Kardashian's then-ex at a bar and accepted his invitation to an impromptu party at his house. And though "never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him," she told Jada. "On the way out, he did kiss me."



While she allowed that she shouldn't have put herself in that position, her biggest crime was the dishonesty that came after. "I had talked to Khloe and she asked me what was going on, is everything fine. And in my head of trying to forget that part of the story, I was just like, 'You know, no, he was chilling, everything was OK,'" she said. "I was honest about being there, but I wasn't honest about the actions that had taken place."



Jada later admitted she almost didn't extend the invite to Jordyn, worried her interview skills weren't refined enough. "I was very wary because I didn't think I could do her justice because I am so close to her and I'm so new," she explained months later. But ultimately, "I was like, 'Alright, we gotta go to the table. She has to have an opportunity to speak her piece.'"