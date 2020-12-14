Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel Spread Christmas Cheer During Elf Reunion

Watch : "Elf" Brings Xmas Cheer 16 Years Later: E! News Rewind

Buddy the Elf has an early Christmas present for movie fans.

On Sunday, Dec. 13, Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel came together for a virtual Elf reunion to help raise money for the Democratic party of Georgia.

During the livestream, Will and Zooey recreated their famous duet of "Baby, It's Cold Outside." In addition, special guests like John Lithgow, Wanda Sykes and Busy Phillips participated by taking on various roles and characters.

"Thank you to everyone who joined the #ElfforGeorgia livestream!" Zooey shared on Instagram after the event. "So excited we were able to reach our goal of over $400k! Loved reuniting with the cast and all our very special guests."

For those who missed out on the livestream, you can still watch online by making a donation. And warning, viewers may just learn some new secrets about the beloved holiday film that was released all the way back in 2003.