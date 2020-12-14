The 1975's Matty Healy Sends Sweet Message to Girlfriend FKA twigs Amid Shia LaBeouf Lawsuit

FKA twigs posted about the lawsuit in a statement on Instagram. "It may be surprising to you to learn that I was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship," she wrote. "It was hard for me to process too, during and after I never thought something like this would happen to me which is why I have decided it's important for me to talk about it and try to help people understand that when you are under the coercive control of an abuser or in an intimate partner violent relationship leaving doesn't feel like a safe or achievable option."

The artist noted she hoped that by sharing her experience she could help others feel like they're not alone and "shed some light on how those who are worried somebody they care about may be in an abusive relationship can help."

"The statistics on domestically abusive and intimate partner violence relationships are shocking and during covid, I have been really anxious because I know many victims will have been literally trapped with their abusers with no relief or way to get out," she wrote. "My second worst nightmare is being forced to share with the world that I am a survivor of domestic violence. My first worst nightmare is not telling anyone and knowing that I could have helped even just one person by sharing my story."

Near the end of her post, she shared a list of organizations, including FreeFrom, the National Domestic Violence Hotline and Sistah Space.

"What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life," she told The New York Times. "I don't think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that's the thing. It can happen to anybody."