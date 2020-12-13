Miley Cyrus Celebrates Infamous Bong Video's 10-Year Anniversary and Answers a Burning Question

Watch : Miley Cyrus Hilariously Trolls E! News on Instagram

Can you believe it's been 10 years since Miley Cyrus' image as a Disney darling officially went up in smoke?

On Sunday, Dec. 13, the singer and former Hannah Montana star shared on her Instagram page part of the now-infamous video of herself as an 18-year-old smoking from a bong, writing, "Happy 10 year anniversary to the groundbreaking video of a teenager smoking a bong & saying dumb s--t to their friends. (Not sure the director of this fine film should be considered a 'friend' but...)"

"Time really flew by," she added. "I remember this like it was yesterday..... J/K I don't remember s--t cause I was f--ked the hell up."

She also answered a burning question, writing, "#YesItWasReallySalvia #IfYouFindWeedThatDoesThisToYouSHARE."

In December 2010, TMZ posted a leaked video of Cyrus sitting with friends and smoking from a bong, laughing and saying she's "having a little bit of a bad trip." It marked the biggest controversy for the star up until then, whose most scandalous public behaviors at the time included wearing skimpier outfits than the Disney Channel-approved apparel she wore on Hannah Montana and pole-dancing onstage at the Teen Choice Awards.