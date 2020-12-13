Khloe Kardashian's BFF Khadijah Haqq Reveals the Sex of Her Baby No. 3

Khadijah Haqq is getting ready to welcome a baby girl, the former Dash Dolls star announced on Instagram Dec. 12.
The actress, who is married to former NFL player Bobby McCray, shared a photo of herself holding her pregnant belly while standing in front of a wall of white roses at her baby shower. She revealed that her good friend Khloe Kardashian and identical twin sister Malika Haqq helped make the day extra special.
"I feel showered! Today my family & friends virtually Brunched with me for Baby Kapri! I love you all so much. Special thank you to Malika & Dominique for planning every detail, Khloe for my amazing flower wall, and @sugartripla for making all the desserts," she shared in the caption. "I'm ready when you are baby girl."
Malika posted about her sister's exciting news on her own Instagram, writing, "Our family is so blessed and excited to welcome you Baby Girl! Kapri 2021."
This is the third child for Khadijah and Bobby, who also share Celine, 6, and Christian, 10. Bobby also has another son, 16-year-old Bobby III, from a previous relationship.
In November, Khadijah took to Instagram to share that she was hospitalized this year due to a pre-term labor scare. Though she initially kept the news to herself in order to focus on her health, she said she was opening up now to help other women.
"Pregnancy for me has always come with a multitude of challenging symptoms and scares. I know I'm not alone, I just know it's not easy to talk about for so many reasons," Khadijah shared. "But with the support of my family and friends I can do just that. "I figured what better time than now? I'm in bed and I can only imagine there's a mom or two in the same position. (Or for other reasons) Let's be there for each other!"
Now, it seems that mom and her baby girl are doing well.