Rewatching The Santa Clause? Check Out the 25 Secrets About the '90s Christmas Film

Watch : The Magic Behind Lifetime's Holiday Movies

It's the most wonderful time of the year!

With Christmas right around the corner and Hanukkah already in full swing, the holidays are on everyone's mind.

Of course, the festive vibes are exactly what people could use right now amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And while this time of year might look different for some, there's one thing that still remains the same: People love The Santa Clause 26 years after it debuted in theatres.

The 1994 movie is trending once again ahead of Christmas, and it's easy to see why. Since its release, The Santa Clause became an instant classic. However, what most people don't know is that the film almost didn't star Tim Allen. At the time, producers were hesitant he could lead a box office movie since he was mainly known for his hit television series, Home Improvement.

What's more? Tim revealed in 2018 during an appearance on The Tonight Show that the original script wasn't as light-hearted. Instead, he claimed it featured a dark storyline, one in which Santa Claus was involved in a violent death.