Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese Reveals Name of Baby No. 2 With New Bump Pic

Deena Cortese has revealed her second child's name as she reached the halfway point in her pregnancy.
The 33-year-old Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, who is expecting her second baby boy in May with husband Christopher Buckner, posted an updated baby bump photo on Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 12. She included a similar pic taken from her pregnancy with their first child and announced the name of the family's upcoming arrival: Cameron Theo Buckner.
"20 weeks today," Deena wrote. "20 weeks on left with Cameron Theo Buckner...20 weeks on right with Christopher John Buckner."
She added, "CJ helped mommy with the weekly update sign today."
Cortese also wrote about how her current pregnancy has been "super different" from her first.
"I feel like I can already feel our little Cameron's personality," she said. "With CJ From the moment I was pregnant he made it known he was in there .. sick from the moment I found out until around week 15 .. after week 15 he didn't go unnoticed he was kicking me and letting me know .. hey I'm in here ! And as you all know CJ is a little riot with super energy and a little ham."
She continued, "Cameron has been so different for the first 18 weeks," even admitting that "some days I'd forget I was even pregnant .. a little tired ..but for the most part super normal."
Deena said she just started feeling Cameron's movements this past week, adding, "But he's very calm in there lol .. some days I get nervous so I throw my home Doppler on and boom there he is .. heart beating at a strong 145-150.. but then it's like he realized and he moves .. haha I feel like Cameron might be more like his daddy and be more calm and to himself .. but who knows !!"
In a few days, Deena will undergo her 20-week anatomy scan, an important lengthy and more detailed ultrasound during which everything from the fetus' brain to heart to feet are measured to ensure they are developing normally.
"This Tuesday I'll be going for my Anatomy exam," Deena wrote. "So praying all goes well and the rest of this pregnancy will be smooth sailing [prayer emoji] #boymom."
Deena announced her pregnancy with Cameron in late October as she reached the end of her first trimester. She wrote on Instagram, "CJ is going to be the best big brother ever!!!"
Days later, the family had a small Halloween sex reveal party. Deena announced on Instagram that she is expecting a baby boy. She wrote, "Looks like CJ is getting a little Brother !!! #boymom."