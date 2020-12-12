Amanda Bynes' Fiancé Paul Michael Calls Actress the "Best Thing That Ever Happened" to Him

Watch : Amanda Bynes Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary With Fiance

Amanda Bynes' fiancé Paul Michael has opened up about his relationship and future wedding with the reclusive actress in a new interview with E! News.

While the 34-year-old She's the Man and Hairspray actress has largely stayed out of the public eye in recent years amid personal turmoil, she and Michael have been engaged for almost a year. However, they do not live together.

"We're doing great," Michael, 29, told E! News on Saturday, Dec. 12. "We go on walks and work every day, like to get coffee, and talk about living together one day. We are limited to what we can do in this pandemic so even if we want to do more, we are limited. [We plan on] spending the holidays together for a family dinner, also going to plan the wedding after we live together."

"We take good care of each other and we're understanding of one another and she is a good listener and we're there for each other," Michael continued. "We have the best time and I love spending every second with her. She is the best thing that ever happened to me."

It's been a whirlwind year for Bynes, who has mostly lived in a sober living community since 2019. She announced their engagement this past Valentine's Day in February. E! News later learned that Bynes and Michael started dating about two or three months prior and had met in rehab. Three weeks after announcing their engagement, the actress revealed they had split. But a day later, they appeared to have reconciled.