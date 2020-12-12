This TikTok Star Has Recreated The Grinch Scene-By-Scene & It's Saving Christmas

The TikTok star who saved Christmas.
We're, of course, talking about actor and singer Tyler Warwick, who has been recreating The Grinch scene-by-scene on TikTok and Instagram. As many holiday plans have been stalled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we've been turning to social media for content that will get us in the Christmas spirit.
Yet, we had no idea that we'd stumble across a comedic gem in the Reels section on Instagram. We first came upon Tyler's work during a late-night scrolling session on the picture sharing site.
In the first video we experienced, we watched Tyler reenact Cindy Lou Who's "Christmas, Why Can't I Find You?" scene from 2000's How the Grinch Stole Christmas. This was no lip-syncing video, Tyler perfected Cindy Lou (Taylor Momsen)'s costume, high-pitched singing voice and wide-eyed innocence.
Tyler nailed the scene shot-by-shot and we're both in stitches and impressed. Just when we thought that'd be it, we discovered that Tyler had recreated several scenes from the Jim Carrey-led Grinch film.
In a full mean, green Grinch get-up, Tyler acted out the scene where the Grinch contemplates accepting the Holiday Cheermeister invitation.
While no one can replicate Jim Carrey's iconic Grinch performance, Tyler really brought it thanks to his Grinch voice, choreography and comedic timing.
Tyler captioned one post, "Don't mind me just living out all my dreams here."
@tyler_warwick
Don’t mind me just living out all my dreams here ???? more coming!! ##thegrinch ##GivingThanks ##remake ##actor ##christmas ##fyp ##jimcarrey? The Grinch but what would I wear - Tyler Warwick
As his videos began to grab attention online, Tyler posted a photo of himself in his Grinch costume and wrote, "I am so happy. Anyone who knows me will know how much I love the Grinch."
@tyler_warwick
MY FAVOURITE MOVIE OF ALL TIME!! ##thegrinch ##cindylouwho ##singing ##theatrekid ##christmas ##cover? original sound - Tyler Warwick
We're actually the most obsessed with Tyler's impression of Christine Baranski's Martha May Whovier. Not only did Tyler master Martha May's deep, sultry voice, he nailed the quirks that make the character so fabulous.
@tyler_warwick
Some more iconic Martha May for you ?? check out my other Grinch vids! ##thegrinch ##thegrinchtiktoks ##marthamay ##whoville ##christmasmovies ##fyp? original sound - Tyler Warwick
In fact, we've watched Tyler as Martha May turn down Mayor Augustus MayWho's proposal about 150 times.
On this video, he wrote, "The scream always gets me."
Same, Tyler. Same.
The Grinch isn't the only movie Tyler is recreating as he's also tackled scenes from Elf, Love Actually and Twilight. Clearly, we aren't the only ones noticing Tyler since he has over 240,000 followers and 8.1 million likes on TikTok.
So, we just want to say thank you to Tyler for keeping our spirits high this holiday season.