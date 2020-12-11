The New Stars of the Game of Thrones Prequel House of Dragons Include a Crown Alum

Watch : Kit Harington Reveals Fondest "Game of Thrones" Memory

Khaleesi's House of Targaryen is legendary—and we're about to get its complete backstory.

HBO has confirmed three additional actors cast in House of Dragons, the highly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel that'll consist of 10 episodes in the first season. Based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, the new series will unpack the story of the House of Targaryen and will take place 300 years before all the action that went down in GoT begins. The newly announced leads are Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy, joining Paddy Considine, who was previously confirmed.

So what roles are they set to take on? Cooke (Ready Player One, Bates Motel) will play Alicent Hightower. According to HBO, she's the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, "and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen."