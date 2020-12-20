Ariana GrandeKylie Jenner2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

2020 in Review: Vote for The Celebrity Baby News You Can’t Stop Thinking About

From the maternity style that left you jealous AF to the baby name you kinda wish you had thought of, we want to hear your thoughts on all of 2020's new celebrity offspring.

Watch: Celebrity Pandemic Pregnancies: Emma Roberts, Morgan Stewart & More

Yes, 2020 was a painful year, but through it all, pop culture had our back. From the TV shows that kept us company to the songs that kept us sane to the social media trends that kept us laughing and the celebs who kept us guessing, it was the multi-faceted world of entertainment that had us pushing forward through even the darkest of days. And we know you feel the same. 

Before we kick this year to the curb, E! News wants to hear from you, dear reader. What were the moments you couldn't stop obsessing over this year? The news that brightened up even the most monotonous of weeks? Through the end of December, we invite you to make your voice heard by voting for things that mattered most. (In celebrity-land, that is.) Let's send out 2020 in style—and then never look back.

Our 2020 in Review series continues with all things baby. Yes, we've all heard the quarantine jokes and, yes, it's clear a lot of our favorite celebs did not social distance from their significant others this year, which means Hollywood's baby boom is set to continue into 2021. And, yes, of course we all have opinions on all of it. 

2020 Celebrity Babies

And while we discourage anything that's even in the same zip code as mom shaming (parenting is hard, y'all!), we do invite you to participate in our polls and weigh in on the names you're writing down for future use, the maternity styles you've got pinned and the celebrity offspring you'd actually pay to babysit. 

But don't delay—you've only got three days to be a part of the fun. These polls officially close at 11:59 p.m. PST Tuesday, Dec. 22, with a new set opening that same day. 

Poll

2020 in Review: New Babies

The celeb offspring you'd most like to babysit for:
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' daughter Willa
60.3%
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty's son Jeremiah
6.7%
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's son Hayes
11.7%
Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin's son Isaac
13.4%
Jodie Turner Smith and Joshua Jackson's daughter Janie
7.8%
Poll

2020 in Review: Maternity Style

The pregnancy style that had you coveting maternity wear:
Emma Roberts' perfect prints
41.3%
Ashley Tisdale's feminine frocks
22%
Ciara's sexy styles
15.6%
Jodie Turner-Smith's full-on lewks
7.3%
Katy Perry's fun ensembles
13.8%
Poll

2020 in Review: Baby Names

The baby name you'd love to steal for yourself:
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy Dove
29.4%
Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn's daughter Lyra Antarctica
11%
Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis' son Ace Flores
5.5%
Ciara and Russell Wilson's son Win Harrison
7.3%
Lea Michele and Zandy Reich's son Ever Leo
3.7%
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's son Matteo Artemovich
23.9%
Alex Morgan & Servando Carrasco's daughter Charlie Elena
19.3%
Poll

2020 in Review: Pregnancies

The 2021 arrival you're already knitting a blanket for:
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's son
13.5%
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith's son
16.2%
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's daughter
41.4%
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's tiny heir
9.9%
Rose Leslie and Kit Harington's little one
18.9%
Poll

2020 in Review: Baby Reveals

The baby reveal that made your jaw drop:
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcome daughter Raddix
25.9%
Katy Perry's mid-music video announcement
13%
Brie Bella and Nikki Bella share they’re both expecting
27.8%
Lance Bass confirms Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel had a baby
18.5%
Anderson Cooper announces arrival of son Wyatt
13.9%
Kelly Rowland's pregnancy reveal on Women's Health
0.9%

Be sure to check back on Tuesday, Dec. 29, when we'll share the results!

 

