Kate Middleton and Prince William's Kids Charlotte, George and Louis Make Must-See Red Carpet Debut

Kate Middleton and Prince William took their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis out to celebrate the holidays and to pay tribute to coronavirus pandemic front-line workers.

Surprise!

Kate Middleton and Prince William took their three kids, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, on a fun night out to celebrate the holidays and to pay tribute to coronavirus pandemic front-line workers. On Thursday, Dec. 10, the five attended the National Lottery's Pantoland, a holiday pantomime, or comedic and usually interactive play aimed at children. The event was held to thank first-responders and their families.

This marked the first time Kate and William's children have walked a red carpet and the first public appearances for the kids in several months. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been out and about a few times since the start of the pandemic earlier this year, most recently on a U.K. train tour.

At Thursday's event, Charlotte wore a brown plaid dress, George sported a red and black striped sweater over a light collared shirt and black pants and Louis wore a blue coat over a red sweater and light collared shirt and black pants as well. Kate was dressed in a black silk petal-print Alessandra Rich maxi dress. William almost matched their youngest son, wearing a black jacket over a red sweater and light collar shirt and black pants.

photos
Princess Charlotte's Cutest Photos

The family was photographed walking the red carpet into the Palladium Theater in London and while seated together in a private box. The adults wore masks. At one point, Charlotte was spotted playing with Louis and making funny gestures.

Before the performance, William gave a speech to thank essential workers across the United Kingdom for the sacrifices they have made to keep the country operating and to support their communities. During the intermission, he and Kate met a small group of them and their families and later went backstage to thank the show's cast and crew.

In March, Kensington Palace released a rare video of George, Charlotte and Louis cheering on the coronavirus pandemic front-line workers and volunteers.

See photos of the royal family at the pantomime:

Aaron Chown/Press Association via AP Images
Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Prince George

The royal family arrives at London's Palladium Theatre to watch the National Lottery's special pantomime presentation to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Aaron Chown/Press Association via AP Images
Kate Middleton, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte

Kate is all smiles!

Aaron Chown/Press Association via AP Images
Prince Louis

The littlest Cambridge is mesmerized.

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The family sits in a private box.

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The princess entertains her little brother.

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate Middleton and Prince George

The two watch the performance.

