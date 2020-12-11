See Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley Dish About Peacock's Saved By the Bell

It's time to get Saved By the Bell!
On Friday's all-new Daily Pop, viewers heard from Saved By the Bell stars Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez ahead of E!'s marathon of the '90s sitcom. Namely, Mario and Elizabeth revealed details about the Peacock reboot, which features O.G. stars and impressive newcomers.
Mario started off, "You'll be seeing the whole gang back together."
In addition to Mario and Elizabeth, the reboot includes appearances by Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen and Lark Voorhies. According to the 48-year-old actress, "people have been begging for a reboot for years."
Although former on-screen couple Mario and Elizabeth both returned for the reboot, a rekindled romance does not occur in season one.
The actor and TV personality relayed, "Not in the first season, at least. She's married."
As for the new cast, which includes Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Belmont Cameli and Dexter Darden, Elizabeth said she's "so proud to be on a show that is actually reflecting diversity."
"I was a producer part of the casting process every step of the way," Elizabeth said on the new class. "So, I was really invested and also protective of who we were gonna cast and who was going to make up this group that people were gonna be, hopefully, falling in love with the way they did with our group."
Speaking from a producer lens, Elizabeth revealed "that dynamic is everything."
For Mario, he noted that he felt like "the immature, goofy older brother with these kids."
We love to hear it.
Relive the original Saved By the Bell all weekend long on E! and then jump over to Peacock to catch the reboot series.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)