Jersey Shore's Pauly D Is Almost Unrecognizable as He Debuts Blonde Hair

Jersey Shore star Pauly D is changing up his look and seeing if "blondes have more fun." Scroll on to see his hair transformation.

Yeah buddy!

DJ "Pauly D" DelVecchio took to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 10 to share a series of shots of his dramatic new 'do with his 4.3 million Instagram followers. While fans are used to seeing the Jersey Shore star rock his dark, gelled hair, he recently revealed that he bleached his locks blonde. Now, he's taking his style out for a spin.

"Just Trying To See If [It's] True That Blondes Have More Fun..." he wrote alongside a photo of himself smiling on his motorcycle. Earlier in the day, the reality star also posted a selfie from inside his Rolls Royce, writing "Activate Super Saiyan DJ Mode......"

After Pauly D debuted the look, some of his co-stars weighed in on his makeover. "Oh damn," Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino commented on the post, adding a fire emoji. "We got a Situation." As for the fans who weren't digging the 'do, Pauly D didn't let them bring him down. After a follower wrote "don't like it" underneath his most recent pics, the 40-year-old replied, "Don't care."

This wasn't the only change Pauly D recently made to his appearance. He also ditched his clean-shaven style and started growing a "quarantine beard" in April, which caused a major stir on social media. A few Twitter users even compared him to his co-star, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. As one person noted, "At this point... the hair is the only thing even a little bit resembling pauly d."

Now, even Pauly D's signature hair has gone through a change.

To see more stars' hair transformations, scroll on.

Instagram
Pauly D

The Jersey Shore star traded in his dark, gelled hair for a bright blonde look in December 2020.

Instagram
Kylie Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rocked her red tresses in a post shared to Instagram Dec. 7, 2020.

Instagram
Debby Ryan

"Also cut a bunch of hair off my head last month or whenever," the actress revealed on Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 29.

Tym Wallace
Tarji P. Henson

Before the 2020 American Music Awards, celebrity hairstylist Tym Wallace transformed the actress' hair to red and vibrant with Joico's Color Infuse Red Shampoo.

BACKGRID
Rihanna

While stepping out for a late-night dinner with her celebrity hairstylist, the Grammy winner sports a new mullet. 

Instagram
Ciara

The singer had celebrity hairstylist César DeLeön Ramîrez dye her hair a cool blue just in time for winter.

Instagram
Joe Manganiello

Say hello to blue! "Time to go to work..." the actor shared on Instagram while at the gym. 

Instagram
Cardi B

"Ya like my hair," the rapper asked her fans while sporting a new hair color from Joico thanks to celebrity hairstylist Tokyo Stylez

Instagram/Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber

"Pink is punk," the supermodel shared on Instagram after celebrity hairstylist Guido Palau helped "direct my dreams of going pink." 

Instagram
Channing Tatum

The Magic Mike actor debuted a shaved head on social media after wrapping a new movie.

Instagram
Lady Gaga

"Hello Merpeople. Rocking color by @fredericaspiras named after his mother who just passed...Suzie's Ocean Blonde. I love you Freddie," the music superstar shared on Instagram. "This was extra special glamour with love." Hairstylist Frederic Aspiras used Joico products to complete the look. 

Instagram
Antoni Porowski

The Queer Eye star made his 4.5 million Instagram followers do a double-take after he debuted his buzzcut.

Instagram
Ariel Winter

The actress debuts platinum blonde hair after rocking red hair for a few months. "Winter Is Coming," she captions her Instagram.

Instagram
Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson

"Matching mohawks," Cyrus wrote alongside the pic. 

 

Instagram
Dwyane Wade

The NBA star shows off his fiery red hair on social media over the weekend. "When they think they know—switch it up," he captioned his Instagram post that revealed his major transformation.

Instagram
Miley Cyrus

The superstar singer debuted her pixie mullet on Instagram Story. To achieve her new look, Miley's go-to hairstylist Sally Hershberger talked Tish Cyrus through the process via FaceTime.

Taylor Swift / Instagram
Taylor Swift

The Lover singer recently showed off a fun, flirty and whimsical ensemble and beauty look that will make you dream of summer. She appeared to dye her hair with a few of her stands looking blue and pink.

Instagram
Jamie-Lynn Sigler

The actress debuts a major hair change, one that she did herself! "That's 2 years of physical, emotional, and spiritual growth that I cut off right there on my bday," she shared on Instagram, alongside a pic of her holding up her locks.

Chris Pratt/Instagram
Chris Pratt

With the help of his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, the Parks and Recreation alum got a "damn good" haircut as the parents-to-be continue to practice social distancing. 

Instagram
Chris Lane

The country singer participated in Schick Hydro's #ShaveFromHome challenge to help raise money for out-of-work barbers during COVID-19. With the help from his Schick Hydro5 Sense Hydrate and Schick Hydro Groomer, Chris showed off his transformation on Instagram

Instagram
Sarah Michelle Gellar

The Cruel Intentions actress took to Instagram to show off her new hairstyle. "Rose all day," she captioned her video. 

Instagram
Ryan Reynolds

The Deadpool star is growing out his hair. And because his wife, Blake Lively, trolled him about his new hairstyle... he made fun of her right back.

Twitter
Pauly D

The Jersey Shore alum makes fans lose their minds over his "quarantine beard."

Instagram
Chris Noth

"I decided dealing with hair was superfluous during these times of quarantine," the Mr. Big star wrote.

Instagram
Carson Daly

The Voice host pulled one over on fans by pretending to shave his head live on the Today show.

Instagram
Armie Hammer

Notice anything different? The actor shows off his major transformation, which entails a mohawk and horseshoe mustache. "Killing the game," he quips on Instagram.

Instagram
Lauren Burnham & Arie Luyendyk

"Now @ariejr's really a silver fox," the Bachelor alum joked on Instagram

Instagram
Hilary Duff

The Lizzie McGuire star said goodbye to her signature blonde locks and opted for a bold blue look.  

Instagram
Casey Cott

The Riverdale star and his brother both agreed to shave their heads to help raise funds for Charity Water.

Instagram
Rosalia

The Spanish singer-songwriter showcased her new bangs in the middle of self-quarantine.

