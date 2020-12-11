Watch Taylor Swift's Music Video for New Song "willow"

Watch : Taylor Swift Dropping Engaged Hint in Latest Song?

Taylor Swift has a new music video, and it's just a small part of the best early Christmas present Swifties could ask for.

Less than five months after the surprise release of her eighth studio album folklore, the "August" singer dropped yet another musical bombshell with folklore's companion album evermore. The first single off evermore, "willow," arrived with its very own music video, directed by Taylor herself.

The epic video premiered at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, Dec. 10, the same time that the album was released. The mystical footage features a love story as Taylor dives into a river after seeing an unexpected reflection, participates in a sort of bonfire-type ritual and eventually ends up using a glowing thread to share a special final moment with her guy.

The male lead in the video is played by Taeok Lee, who has previously danced with Taylor on tour. Shortly after the video premiered, he posted an image from it to Instagram. "Surprise guys!" he wrote. "Thanks Tay for bringing me back again for this project."

Prior to the video's release, the Grammy winner answered fan questions on her YouTube page. "I wanted evermore to represent fall & winter while folklore represents spring & summer," she posted to one fan. "I've always wanted to do a 2part anthology that's a collective body of work & it just kind of happened naturally."