Watch Timothee Chalamet Bring Call Me By Your Name to SNL in First Promo

Watch : Timothee Chalamet Speaks Out on Lily-Rose Depp Kissing Photos

Cecily Strong is all of us in the promo for Saturday Night Live.

In a newly-released promo, the comedian asks Timothée Chalamet to call her by his name, à la Elio and Oliver in Call Me By Your Name. The Dune star does as Cecily asks, with a hint of annoyance in his voice.

Meanwhile, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band watch the interaction, before the singer interrupts to say, "And I'm Bruce."

Cecily's request is by no means the first, nor will it be the last time that the actor has been asked to reenact the emotionally charged scene from the movie in which he starred alongside Armie Hammer.

There will no doubt be many references made to the movie when the Dune actor hosts Saturday Night Live for the first time this weekend.

Ahead of the show, SNL teased his appearance by sharing photos of Timothée rehearsing with Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon to Instagram. This prompted quite the reaction from Jason Momoa, who commented, "my boy [heart emojis]."